Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
90.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Prescribed Burning Planned In Pine Mountain Lake

Add us as a preferred source
By B.J. Hansen
Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — CAL Fire reports that 43 acres will be burned on Monday near the Pine Mountain Lake subdivision.

The Pine Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Project is near the green waste disposal site. The planned fire is for noxious weed abatement, hazard fuel reduction, and to improve the rangeland.

Prescribed burning is planned from 9 am – 5 pm Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of the fire from areas outside the burn units. Firefighters will remain at the scene during the active burning and patrol the area for multiple days after ignitions are complete.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.