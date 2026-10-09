Prescribed Burning Planned In Pine Mountain Lake

Groveland, CA — CAL Fire reports that 43 acres will be burned on Monday near the Pine Mountain Lake subdivision.

The Pine Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Project is near the green waste disposal site. The planned fire is for noxious weed abatement, hazard fuel reduction, and to improve the rangeland.

Prescribed burning is planned from 9 am – 5 pm Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of the fire from areas outside the burn units. Firefighters will remain at the scene during the active burning and patrol the area for multiple days after ignitions are complete.