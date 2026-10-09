Forest Warns Hikers To Avoid Piute Fire Area

Sonora, CA—While the containment on the Stanislaus National Forest Piute Fire has climbed to 75 percent, hikers are asked to avoid the fire area or consider alternate trail routes due to possible hazards.

The lightning-caused blaze is currently 52 acres burning near Piute Lake in the forest’s Emigrant Wilderness. Fire officials updated that the north and south sides of the fire are in patrol status as crews continue to secure the perimeter. They detailed that crews working in the federally designated wilderness area are utilizing wilderness-appropriate minimum impact suppression tactics (MIST) to contain the fire.

Noting that the lake is surrounded by steep, granitic terrain and patches of high-elevation (7,865’) coniferous forest, along trail 20E16 out of the Crabtree Trailhead. Additionally, crews are using Crabtree Road to access the fire. While there are currently no trail closures, hikers are asked to “exercise caution in the area, as hazards may be present.”

Forest officials gave these detour directions to hikers:

On the 20E16 trail east of Gem Lake, you can do so by detouring south on the 19E90 trail at Piute Meadow through Groundhog Meadow, then heading east on the 20E17 Pine Valley Trail, then heading north on the 20E98 Trail up to Gem Lake, once again tying in with the 20E16 trail to the Buck Lakes area. Fire crews are utilizing Crabtree Trailhead on Crabtree Road to access the fire.

Nearby areas may see drift smoke. Resources on the scene include 31 personnel, one Type-1 helicopter, and one Type-2 helicopter.