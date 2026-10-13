Meeting Focused On Jamestown Connectivity Project

Jamestown, CA — The Jamestown Connectivity Project aims to improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity within the community.

It will construct approximately 4,200 feet of new sidewalk, a new bike path, curbs and gutters, and ADA-accessible improvements.

A public meeting will be held on Friday, October 23, where people can learn more about the project and the roads that will be impacted. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

Areas impacted will be Fourth Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, Seventh Street, Eighth Street, Donovan Street, and Willow Street.

The October 23 meeting will run from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at the Jamestown Elementary School (18299 5th Avenue in Jamestown).