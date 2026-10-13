TUD Board Approves New Contract With GM Perkins

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District General Manager Don Perkins received a five-year contract extension from the board of directors, 4-1.

It first came up for discussion this past June, but action was postponed to this morning’s meeting. Perkins has 31 years of experience in the industry and 24 years specifically with TUD. The past five years have been in the General Manager position. During the six years prior to that, he was TUD’s Operations Director.

Perkins’ current salary is $211,000, and the initial proposal today was to increase it by 13.9% (to over $241,000). It took into account a salary survey conducted for the district that compared similar districts in the region. A counter motion was made by board member Carol Reel to approve the five-year extension with a smaller 5% pay increase (nearly $222,000 annually). It was approved 4-1, with Ron Ringen opposed.

Ringen vocally opposed a contract extension and raised concerns about the process of getting to this point, along with the performance of the GM. Other board members praised the work of Perkins and the recent successes of the district. Perkins also talked about positive developments like working to acquire water rights and to streamline and improve the infrastructure. Some of the recent projects have been funded by grants acquired by the district and/or low-interest loans.

Three people came up during public comments with concerns/opposition to a new contract, and three people spoke in support.

TUD is the primary water and wastewater utility provider for Tuolumne County, and it serves around 44,000 residents. It is overseen by an elected five-member board of directors. The new contract runs through October 2031. There is also an eight-month severance package if the board decides to end the contract early.