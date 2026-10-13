PG&E Alerts Public Of Possible PSPS Starting Wednesday In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA—A PG&E Public Safety Power Shut-off (PSPS) in the Mother Lode could result from a potential fire risk caused by high winds and dry conditions beginning tomorrow and lasting up to three days.

The counties included locally are Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, and Mariposa. The Stanislaus National Forest, Yosemite National Park, and the Calaveras Big Trees State Park area are also impacted. In Tuolumne County, communities affected include Cold Springs and Strawberry along Highway 108. In Calaveras County, the PSPS stretches along Highway 4 from Arnold to the county line and along Highway 26 from Glencoe to Wilseyville and around the West Point area, with small areas reaching just over the county line. In Mariposa County, potential outages are along Highway 120 in Buck Meadow to Yosemite and east and south to the Madera County line.

The utility reports that these shutoffs will start on Thursday, October 14, 2026, between 9:45 and 11 p.m. and run until 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2026. PG&E is expected to release more details this afternoon.