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Structure Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Sonora

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By Tracey Petersen
Mobile home fire in the Sierra Mobile Home Park on Highway 49 near Shaws Flat Road in Sonora—TCFD photo

Mobile home fire in the Sierra Mobile Home Park on Highway 49 near Shaws Flat Road in Sonora—TCFD photo

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Sonora, CA – A structure fire in Sonora this weekend had first responders racing to the scene after reports of a person trapped inside.

The call came into 911 on Sunday (10/11/26) night around 9:35 p.m. for a residential structure fire at the Sierra Mobile Home Park on Highway 49 near Shaws Flat Road. Once on the scene, firefighters found a fully engulfed mobile home with flames and smoke pouring out of the windows. Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) officials relayed that, luckily, there was no spread into nearby vegetation.

“While performing an aggressive attack, the homeowner was contacted and verified all occupants were out of the building,” according to TCFD officials. “Crews remained at the scene until after 1:00 a.m., extinguishing hot spots and fully containing the fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. What ignited the fire is under investigation. Resources assisting in fighting the flames included CAL FIRE TCU, Sonora Fire, Twain Harte Fire, CHP Sonora, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

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