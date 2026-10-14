PSPS Potential Area Expanded In Tuolumne, Calaveras and Mariposa Counties

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E has added more areas that could be impacted by a planned Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting as early as this evening.

Yesterday, there were 1,783 PG&E customers in Tuolumne County identified as likely to be impacted, 407 in Calaveras County, and 931 in Mariposa County.

PG&E reports that the map is now expanded to include 7,248 in Tuolumne County, 10,793 in Calaveras County, and 1,326 in Mariposa County.

In Tuolumne County, the new areas added are around Tuolumne, Twain Harte, Mi Wuk Village, Sierra Village and Long Barn. In Calaveras County, the additional areas are around Avery, West Point, Wilseyville and Railroad Flat. Mariposa County has additional areas around Yosemite Valley.

Community Resource Centers will be open for people to stop by and receive supplies. They will at minimum be open this evening from 8-10 pm at the Word of Life Fellowship Church at 24630 Highway 108 in Mi Wuk Village and during the same hours at the West Point Community Hall at 22283 Highway 26.

Additional sites/hours could be added over the coming days depending on need. The outages could start as early as this evening because of a dry offshore wind event that is anticipated to impact Northern California, including the Sierra, continuing through Saturday.

Click here to view the map to determine if your address is included.