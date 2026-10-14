CAL FIRE TCU Suspends All Prescribed Burning Due To Wildfire Risk

Sonora, CA – With windy and dry conditions increasing wildfire risk, CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) has temporarily suspended all ignition operations on Vegetation Management Projects (VMPs) throughout the Unit.

“Safety of our communities remains our top priority,” stated CAL FIRE TCU officials. “Throughout each planned operation, we continuously monitor weather forecasts and fuel conditions to ensure they remain within established parameters. These precautions help us make informed decisions and maintain readiness to respond to emergencies while conducting vegetation management activities.”

CAL FIRE TCU encourages individuals to take precautions now to protect themselves and communities: