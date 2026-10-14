CAL FIRE TCU Suspends All Prescribed Burning Due To Wildfire Risk

Sonora, CA – With windy and dry conditions increasing wildfire risk, CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) has temporarily suspended all ignition operations on Vegetation Management Projects (VMPs) throughout the Unit.
“Safety of our communities remains our top priority,” stated CAL FIRE TCU officials. “Throughout each planned operation, we continuously monitor weather forecasts and fuel conditions to ensure they remain within established parameters. These precautions help us make informed decisions and maintain readiness to respond to emergencies while conducting vegetation management activities.”
CAL FIRE TCU encourages individuals to take precautions now to protect themselves and communities:
- Prepare for wildfires: Review evacuation routes, develop a wildfire action plan, and pack a go-bag with essential supplies.
- Follow instructions from local emergency management and public safety officials.
- Prevent new fires: Avoid outdoor activities that could create sparks, including using equipment that may ignite dry vegetation.
- Prepare for high winds: Secure outdoor furniture and loose objects and stay away from downed trees and power lines.
- Plan for potential power outages: Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) decisions are made by utility providers. Residents should contact their utility provider for the latest information on the anticipated timing and duration of potential shutoffs.