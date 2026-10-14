Rollover Crash Into Pole In Calaveras County

Pole and lines down on Blair Drive after being hit by vehicle in Valley Springs crash—CCF photo

Valley Springs, CA – A rollover crash in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County this weekend sent one person to the hospital after first responders freed them from the vehicle.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire firefighters responded to Blair Drive, between Heney Lane and Ross Drive, north of Highway 26 on Sunday night. There, they found a pole the vehicle hit as it went off the roadway, bringing lines down as well.

The vehicle was discovered 150 feet down an embankment, with an individual trapped inside. Firefighters were able to free the person from the wreckage. Suffering moderate injuries, they were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This collision remains under investigation by the CHP.