Utility Work To Impact Downtown Sonora Travelers

Sonora, CA – PG&E pole work will impact travel in Downtown Sonora for two days this week.
The utility has hired Summit Line Construction, based in Roseville, to complete the work, which will require flaggers directing traffic and signs in place. Motorists could face delays during the work at these provided locations on the following dates:
Friday, October 16, 2026:
- Pole Repairs near 87 Upper Sunset Dr. Times will vary.
- Pole Repairs near 93 W Dodge St. Times will vary.
- Pole Repairs for PGE near 219 Southgate Dr. Times will vary.
- Pole Repairs for PGE near 126 N Norlin St. Times will vary.
Saturday, October 17, 2026:
- Pole Repairs for PGE near 468 S Washington St. Times will vary.