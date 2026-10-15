YSF Phonathon Underway To Raise Funds To Complete Phase 2

Standard, CA — Today is a major push to help raise funding to complete the construction of Phase 2 at Foundation Sports Park in Standard.

We reported earlier that construction (now underway) includes a 12,000-square-foot indoor multi-sport pavilion, basketball and volleyball courts, park management offices, a community plaza, batting cages, restrooms, storage facilities, ADA accessible walkways, expanded fencing, a new welcome entrance, and a Curtis Creek Nature Trail.

Phase One featured a FIFA regulation natural turf soccer field and adjacent pickleball courts.

A trio of local businesses has stepped up to match up to $25,000 to help finish Phase 2. Click here to find more information on how to donate.

Youth Sports Foundation board members and supporters are providing updates this morning on Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. The project is also featured during today’s KVML Newsmaker of the Day segment, and the interview with YSF board members James Evans and Joe Pluim can be found here.