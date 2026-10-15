Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 12:48 p.m.: Fire crews have knocked down a structure fire in the Arnold area of Calaveras County, and resources are being released from the scene. When first responders arrived at the property, they found the back deck of a home on fire in the 1900 block of Deer Run Way near Fern Way and south of Highway 4. CAL FIRE reports that the flames did not spread to nearby vegetation. It remains unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started. No injuries have been reported. What sparked this blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 12:13 p.m.: Arnold, CA—First responders are heading to a structure fire in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

CAL FIRE reports the flames ignited on the back deck of the home located in the 1900 block of Deer Run Way near Fern Way and south of Highway 4. A plume of black smoke can be seen rising from that area in the image box photo. CAL FIRE reports that there may be occupants inside.

There is no word on whether the flames have spread to any nearby vegetation or other structures. We’ll have an update as soon as new details come into the newsroom.