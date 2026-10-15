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Crews Quickly Stop Spread Of Jamestown Fire

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By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County—PG&E camera

Vegetation fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County—PG&E camera

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Jamestown, CA—Air and ground resources quickly stopped the spread of the Preston Fire, a vegetation fire burning in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

CAL FIRE reports that the flames ignited in some grass in the 17800 block of Seco Street near Preston Lane. When ground crews arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire, moving at a slow rate of spread. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control and stopped their spread. The smoke from the blaze could be seen from Highway 108, causing a slowdown in traffic. No structures were threatened.

A small crew will remain on scene, working towards full containment and then mop-up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

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