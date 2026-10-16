Amador County Woman Shot And Killed In Domestic Dispute

Jackson, CA – An Amador County woman was killed during a domestic violence disturbance in a Jackson apartment where a dog was also found shot dead.

A woman caller reported a gunman in her apartment on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, around 12:20 a.m. According to the Jackson Police Department (JPD), while on the call, the woman told dispatch, “He’s trying to shoot me.” Then dispatch heard gunfire and a male voice in the background, and the phone was disconnected.

Officers responded to the Kennedy Meadows apartment complex at 701 New York Ranch Road off Highway 88. As officers were heading up to the second-floor apartment, they heard additional gunfire coming from inside. They then took cover and attempted to communicate with the suspect.

Meanwhile, dispatch advised that the suspect, 39-year-old Michael Patrick Oriley II, had also called 911, stating that he did not want to leave the apartment, and claimed an explosive device was attached to the front door, according to JPD. They added, “After a brief standoff with law enforcement, a family member of the suspect was able to persuade him to exit the apartment after speaking with him on the phone. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.” He has been identified as 39-year-old Michael Patrick Oriley II.

Once inside the apartment, officers found a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom. Nearby was a deceased dog also from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity is not being released pending notification of family.

Oriley was arrested for felony, first-degree murder of an animal; cruelty; being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and a misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

This investigation remains open. Anyone with information on this murder investigation is asked to contact Detective Michelle Hopper at 209–223–1771. Assisting resources included the Amador County Sheriff’s Department, the Sutter Creek Police Department, and the Ione Police Department.