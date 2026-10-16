Calling All Summerville Bears To Celebrate 115 Years

Tuolumne, CA – Summerville High School is calling all Bears to the homecoming celebration, including the 115th anniversary of the Summerville Union High School District.

While the 2026 homecoming game is set for Friday, October 23, 2026, the Calling All Bears All Years Reunion festivities will kick off this weekend to commemorate 115 years of education.

“Seriously, we are Calling All Bears. Please help us spread the word to alumni far and wide! Call your family and friends and invite them to attend,” stated school officials.

The first event is the Alumni Welcome Reception today (10/16/26) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Christian School, the previous high school campus. Several events are slated for Saturday (10/17/26), including the Calling All Bears Parade 2026 at Westside Memorial Park. Additionally, families can enjoy the Bear Cub Club with activities for kids. Park entrance is free, but other events, like the Booster’s Pancake Breakfast, Feed the Bears Dinner, and 2025-26 Hall of Fame Ceremony, require tickets. Click here to view the general event schedule.