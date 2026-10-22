Local Schools And Districts Making The California Honor Roll

Tuolumne, CA – The lists are out for California schools and districts making the California Honor Roll, and three Mother Lode schools made the lists, including Summerville High School.

The Educational Results Partnership (ERP) presents the Honor Roll as part of the nationwide Campaign for Business and Education Excellence. The campaign encourages business executives to recognize excellent schools and educational systems that are providing students with the core skills they need to succeed in the workplace and in life. The California Honor Roll recognizes high-performing schools and districts using objective California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) English Language Arts and Math Assessment test scores, emphasizing equity and progress over three years.

The Honor Roll list for schools includes Summerville High School’s Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy in Tuolumne and Albert A. Michelson Elementary and Avery Middle Intermediate/Middle/Junior High in the Vallecito Union District in Calaveras County. The Honor Roll list of districts includes Summerville Union High School District and Vallecito Union Elementary School District in Calaveras County. All were part of the STAR category for schools and districts:

STAR Schools and Districts: Schools and districts with greater than or equal to 33 percent of students designated as socioeconomically disadvantaged (high poverty). Scholar Schools and Districts: Schools and districts with fewer than 33 percent of students designated as socioeconomically disadvantaged (low poverty).

To make the Honor Roll, schools and districts are ranked based on consistent 80 percent above the mean trendline performance in multiple subject and demographic metrics over 2024-2026. Eligibility requires a minimum student population of 100 for schools and 500 for districts. It excludes juvenile, continuation, and certain district types. Schools and districts achieving 20% in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math, with no significant underperformance in Black or Hispanic groups, qualify unless they show recent improvement. ERP shared that to validate and review the results, data integrity was checked via unit, integration, and functional tests and reviewed by independent experts for consistency.