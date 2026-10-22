Four Stores Flooded In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA – A plumbing issue at a hair salon caused flooding, with the water seeping into three neighboring businesses in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

On Tuesday morning (10/20/26), a caller reported flooding at the Nove Plaza shopping center, near the Chevron gas station and south of Highway 26. Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) reported that firefighters “arrived to find a closed business with approximately two inches of water covering the entire floor. Three neighboring businesses were also affected by the flooding.”

A faulty sink pipe (shown on the right) ruptured overnight, and water gushed out until it was located and turned off Wednesday morning (10/21/26). Firefighters pulled chairs and other furnishings from the saloon. Armed with brooms, they swept the water down drains and outside in an effort to limit additional damage to the impacted businesses. There was no cost estimate provided for the damage.

“We appreciate our crews’ quick response and efforts to mitigate the damage and assist the business owners during this incident,” stated CCF.