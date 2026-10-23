Hear From TUD Candidates Ringen And Crosby

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature interviews with the two candidates running for Tuolumne Utilities District Division One.

TUD’s Board of Directors consists of five seats, each assigned to a specific geographic region.

Division One is the lone contested seat on the ballot during this November’s General Election. The candidates are challenger Tom Crosby and incumbent Ron Ringen.

During the interviews, they will share their views on issues such as efforts to acquire water rights, infrastructure needs, operations, rates, public engagement, development, and more.

Division One is centered around Phoenix Lake and Lyons Bald Mountain Road, and covers some additional surrounding areas.