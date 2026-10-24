Sonora, CA—Looking forward to next year’s Mother Lode Fair, organizers have announced the dates and theme celebrating what makes the Mother Lode home.

The annual celebration at the fairground off Stockton Street in Sonora will take place July 1–4, 2027, celebrating hometown connection through its “Wish You Were Here!” theme, drawing on the nostalgia of postcards and summer travel to honor the people, places, traditions, and memories that make the Mother Lode home while inviting residents and visitors to share in longstanding fair traditions while creating new memories.

“The Mother Lode Fair has always been a place where our community comes together,” said Kim Helmbold, CEO/Fair Manager. “Whether you’re showing livestock, entering an exhibit, enjoying the entertainment, or spending time with family and friends, the Fair is part of so many hometown memories. Our 2027 theme gives us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those connections while creating new memories.”

Plans are already underway for four days of entertainment, agricultural traditions, exhibits, and family activities, with two days of CCPRA Rodeo action, the Destruction Derby, and returning grounds entertainers Slim & Curly and Rebecca Fireplug. The Hometown Voice competition returns to showcase local singers. More attraction announcements will be made in the coming months, while theme-inspired exhibits and activities, traditional competitive exhibits, and junior livestock programs remain central to the fair.

“The entertainment brings excitement, but it’s our exhibitors, volunteers, families, businesses, and community members who truly bring the Fair to life,” Helmbold added. “We want everyone to feel that this is their fair and that there’s a place for them here.”

Fair officials added that, once finalized, they will announce ticket sales.