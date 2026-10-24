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Wilseyville Man Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

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By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol

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West Point, CA – A Wilseyville man is accused of allegedly stabbing another person in the West Point area of Calaveras County recently, near the elementary school.

Luckily, the school had already let out a couple of hours before the call came in reporting the stabbing. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 100 block of Bald Mountain Road, located south of Highway 26. Once on the scene, they discovered a victim who had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening stab wound to an upper extremity, according to sheriff’s officials, who did not disclose what prompted the attack.

During the investigation, it was determined that 44-year-old Jason Lloyd Copeland was the alleged attacker, and he was apprehended without incident several days later in the Wilseyville region at the intersection of Rabbit Foot Road and Highway 26.

Copeland was booked into the Calaveras County Detention Center on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and misdemeanor battery.

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