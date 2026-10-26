Trump: The World Series

President Donald Trump issued a message regarding the 2026 World Series.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“This week, Americans across our great country are coming together to celebrate the 2026 World Series, the crown jewel of our Nation’s favorite pastime. Baseball has long held a cherished place in our culture, and now, the Fall Classic once again unites us around this storied game.

For nearly two centuries, baseball has shaped the character of American communities, from neighborhood sandlots and local ballparks to the bright stadium lights of the Major Leagues. The game has carried our country through times of hardship and times of triumph, lifting the spirits of our Republic and instilling the enduring values of excellence, dedication, and sportsmanship in generations of Americans.

This October, the finest athletes in baseball will take the field in pursuit of the legendary Commissioner’s Trophy. Melania and I send our best wishes to the millions of fans across America for a memorable World Series and to the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers as they compete to earn a lasting place in the history of our Nation’s pastime. Play ball!”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.