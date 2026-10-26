Entrance Fees Waived At Yosemite And New Melones On Tuesday

Yosemite, CA — Federal agencies are recognizing former President Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday on October 27 by waiving entrance and day-use fees at spots like Yosemite National Park and New Melones Reservoir.

The Bureau of Reclamation put out a statement, noting, “President Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday celebrates the legacy of the nation’s 26th president, whose conservation leadership laid the foundation for America’s modern public lands system. His commitment to protecting natural resources continues to inspire stewardship and outdoor recreation across the country.”

The free admission is only for US residents, and non-citizen fees remain in place on the federal lands.

Tuesday marks the seventh of eight fee-free days in 2026. The final day to enter recreational areas like Yosemite and New Melones for free will be on November 11, Veterans Day.