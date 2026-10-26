Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
70.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Entrance Fees Waived At Yosemite And New Melones On Tuesday

Add us as a preferred source
By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite National Park -NPS Image

Yosemite National Park -NPS Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Federal agencies are recognizing former President Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday on October 27 by waiving entrance and day-use fees at spots like Yosemite National Park and New Melones Reservoir.

The Bureau of Reclamation put out a statement, noting, “President Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday celebrates the legacy of the nation’s 26th president, whose conservation leadership laid the foundation for America’s modern public lands system. His commitment to protecting natural resources continues to inspire stewardship and outdoor recreation across the country.”

The free admission is only for US residents, and non-citizen fees remain in place on the federal lands.

An aerial view of New Melones
BOR photo

Tuesday marks the seventh of eight fee-free days in 2026. The final day to enter recreational areas like Yosemite and New Melones for free will be on November 11, Veterans Day.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.