Calaveras High School Ag Shop Named In Honor Of Jason Weatherby

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras High School has dedicated its agriculture shop in honor of Jason Weatherby during a recent ceremony, recognizing his years of service and contributions to the school’s agriculture program and the surrounding community.

Weatherby was recognized during a ceremony celebrating his leadership and commitment to students. His work with the agriculture program has left a lasting impact on Calaveras High School and the community.

The dedication honors Weatherby’s legacy and his contributions to agricultural education at the school. He retired last school year after 35 years as an educator.