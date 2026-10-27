Jeffries: ICE Is Completely And Totally Out Of Control

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued a Press Release, that was a transcript of his interview with Tara Rosenblum of News 12 in Long Island, NY.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is a portion of the Press Release:

TARA ROSENBLUM: …I know you’re not one to hang up the curtains ahead of time. I know that’s your style—but a number of the Democratic nominees who look poised to win in November, like Darializa Avila Chevalier, have said that, well, they have not yet said that they would support you for Speaker. I know you’ve met with all of them individually as well. In those private conversations, have they indicated to you what it would take to earn their support yet?

LEADER JEFFRIES: Well, we haven’t had that conversation, and I haven’t asked anyone for their support in connection with what may happen on January 3, which will be the date of the new Congress, because I think it’s appropriate for us to focus on getting the job done in terms of what’s in front of us, and that’s winning in what will remain a challenging environment because of the evenly divided nature of the country.

TARA ROSENBLUM: Now we get to have some fun.

LEADER JEFFRIES: Okay.

TARA ROSENBLUM: Let’s talk 2028—

LEADER JEFFRIES: All right.

TARA ROSENBLUM: —and the future of the Democratic Party. I want you to name three people who you think could lead the Democratic presidential ticket. Just three.

LEADER JEFFRIES: It’s a great question, but the American people are going to make that decision. I’m not going to get out ahead of the American people. I think we’ve got a lot of tremendous candidates, some Governors, some Senators, a few Members of the House who may put their hat into the ring. But until they do so, and nobody is going to declare for the 2028 presidential race until after we get through the midterm elections, I’m going to defer commenting on who hypothetically could lead. We do need a dramatic change, a next-generation Democrat to lead the party forward.

TARA ROSENBLUM: Well, you mentioned next generation, and you mentioned House Members, so that made me think of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, your fellow New Yorker. You have said that the sky’s the limit for her. Would you like to see her run for the White House, or do you think she should run for Chuck Schumer’s seat if he doesn’t run again?

LEADER JEFFRIES: Well, she’s going to have to make that decision on her own, which I assume she will over the next few months.

TARA ROSENBLUM: Would she be a good candidate for either of those offices?

LEADER JEFFRIES: She’d be a good candidate for whatever office she decides to run for. She’s an extraordinary leader who has done a great job in the House of Representatives. She’s been a great colleague. She’s led on a whole host of issues that matter to so many different New Yorkers and Americans all across the country. And it’s going to be interesting to see what decision she makes. I assume she’ll make one over the next couple of months.

TARA ROSENBLUM: Do you think Chuck Schumer should run again?

LEADER JEFFRIES: I think Chuck Schumer has done a tremendous job in putting the Senate into play when so many people didn’t believe that possible. And now we’re going to take back the House and are on the doorstep of taking back the Senate. And so, I’m not going to get out ahead of any decisions that Chuck Schumer may or may not make.

TARA ROSENBLUM: I recently interviewed Congressman Pat Ryan from the Hudson Valley, and he sure sounded like he was interested in running for Chuck Schumer’s seat if he doesn’t run for reelection, and if AOC doesn’t run. What do you think of him as a candidate?

LEADER JEFFRIES: Well, I haven’t talked to Pat about that, but Pat’s been a great patriot, a combat veteran, a principled next-generation leader, and I think he has a bright future.

TARA ROSENBLUM: I have to get your take now on immigration and specifically the ICE shooting that just happened in our backyard in the Bronx earlier this month. Where do you think the line should be held between immigration enforcement and protecting our immigrant communities?

LEADER JEFFRIES: Well, ICE is completely and totally out of control. And that’s the reason why, as House Democrats, we’ve made clear that we are not providing a dime to Donald Trump’s violent mass deportation machine. We think that dramatic changes are necessary in order to get the situation turned around with respect to ICE, including ensuring that there are state and local independent investigations so that when the law has been broken, there can actually be accountability. We want to make sure that ICE agents are required to obtain judicial warrants before they can break into any homes, seize any individuals in manners that we believe are often inconsistent with the spirit, or the actual Fourth Amendment. We think that ICE agents should be required to wear body cameras. The masks need to come down.

TARA ROSENBLUM: Ms. Chevalier was at that protest following the shooting and claimed she was thrown to the ground. And just yesterday, she called for Jessica Tisch, the NYPD Commissioner, to resign or be fired. What do you make of her comments?

LEADER JEFFRIES: I certainly support Mayor Mamdani’s leadership, and support his willingness to stick behind Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who I believe has done an extraordinary job in helping to keep the City of New York safe.

TARA ROSENBLUM: And of course, the divisions within your party also extend to Israel. And on October 7, you put out a statement. You said, ‘American policy in the Middle East must change dramatically.’ So what would that look like? Would you support conditioning aid to Israel going forward?

LEADER JEFFRIES: Well, what I support is—we have to lift up two principles at the same time. Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state, living side by side in peace and prosperity with an independent Palestinian state, so that we can provide dignity and self-determination to the Palestinian people, which they’ve long sought but have been unable to achieve. I think America needs to reinforce its commitment to a two-state solution in order to achieve a just and lasting peace. And that, to me, is where the overwhelming majority of the American people are at.

TARA ROSENBLUM: Let’s talk about now the recent rape case at Cornell, which has raised questions about how consent is defined and proven. Right now, the legal definition of consent varies state-to-state. Do you believe that there should be a uniform federal definition of sexual consent or a federal law establishing clear standards for sexual assault cases?

LEADER JEFFRIES: I think we should take a look at that, and certainly as it applies to what takes place on college campuses and universities all across the country. This is a deeply searing, deeply troubling case. Serious allegations have been raised. It requires a very serious investigation. I have full faith and confidence in Attorney General Tish James and her office to professionally follow the facts and apply the law and make sure that there is justice that is brought to bear.

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