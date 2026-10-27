CDD Holding Public Comment Period On Planned East Sonora Propane Facility

Sonora, CA — A proposed propane storage and distribution facility near the intersection of Waylon Way and Camage Avenue in East Sonora is going through the county’s review process.

The applicant is seeking a Site Development Permit for the project, to be located on a 15-acre parcel that is zoned as M-2 Heavy Industrial. It would include two 30,000-gallon above-ground propane storage tanks, propane delivery truck parking and filling operations, outdoor storage of residential propane tanks, and associated site updates (fencing, a gated entrance, and a truck scale).

It would be located within an existing industrial area.

The Tuolumne County Community Development Department has opened a public comment period through November 5. CDD notes that early input aids in identifying and addressing potential issues early on and supports an informed project review.

County documents note that the applicant is Hunt Propane and the owner of the property is Leslie Heavy Haul.