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Wanted Central Valley Man Caught In Tuolumne County

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By B.J. Hansen
Jeonell Lua arrested - Madera County SO Image

Jeonell Lua arrested - Madera County SO Image

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Tuolumne County, CA — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reports that its Special Enforcement Team recently arrested a wanted man who was in Tuolumne County after earlier evading law enforcement down in the Central Valley on multiple occasions.

Jeonell Lua was wanted for criminal threats, vandalism, grand theft, and violating his felony probation in Madera County.

Limited details about Lua’s arrest were released by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, only to note that he was located and arrested at an unidentified casino in Tuolumne County where he was with his two brothers. Those two men were also arrested for helping him repeatedly evade law enforcement and help him hide from authorities.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the arrests.

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