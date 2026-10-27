Calaveras Supervisors Approve Contract For Extra Help During Major Snow Events

Arnold, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors approved a two-year contract with KW Emerson for on-call emergency snow removal services for up to $50,000.

Snow-related challenges last year led to extended power outages and road closures, notably around Highway 4 in the greater Arnold area.

Public Works Director Micah Martin told the board that three companies expressed an interest, but two were unable to meet the requirements (insurance and other obligations).

The top/lone finalist, KW Emerson, was awarded the contract with a 5-0 vote. It is specific to a geographic region in Supervisorial Districts Two and Three that sees the heaviest amount of snowfall.

It was noted that KW Emerson could also help with issues like downed tree removal and flooding impacts, and some of the supervisors expressed that they feel the contract should cover the entire county. Public Works Director Martin responded that having the extra resources in the higher elevations would free up other county resources to respond to the lower elevations.

The consensus among the board seemed to be that they are interested in seeing a revised or additional contract to cover the entire county, but they didn’t want to delay this particular agreement from being implemented ahead of what could be a busy winter season. More discussion is anticipated at future meetings.

The board also took time to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. District Attorney Barbara Yook noted that there have been concerning recent trends when it comes to things like increased strangulations. She stressed that domestic violence is an issue that isn’t limited to specific groups or ages.