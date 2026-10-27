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Mother Lode Fairgrounds Offering Opportunity For Local Nonprofits

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By Tracey Petersen
Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

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Sonora, CA – The Mother Lode Fairgrounds offers local nonprofits free or reduced rates each year, but the application deadline for its Fairgrounds Outreach Program is fast approaching.

The program helps qualifying nonprofit organizations bring community events and activities to the fairgrounds with free or reduced building rental fees. The Outreach Awards cover only the building rental, not the deposit, insurance, fire marshal fees, maintenance labor, propane, supplies, and other event-related costs. Here are the criteria requirements provided by fairground officials for organizations to be considered for the outreach program:

  • Be a nonprofit organization.
  • The activity or event must not be conducted for the purpose of generating funds.
  • A new written application must be submitted each year.

Nonprofits have until Friday, November 6, 2026, to submit an application at the Fairground office. Up to seven organizations may be selected by the Fair Board review on Friday, November 20, 2026. Click here for an online application.

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