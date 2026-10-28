NTSB Releases Report On Fatal Firefighting Helicopter Crash Near Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — Federal investigators have released preliminary findings following a tragic firefighting helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two pilots near Yosemite Valley on the afternoon of September 20.

The aircraft, an Airbus AS332 L1 Super Puma operated by Precision Helicopter, was destroyed by impact and a post-crash fire while conducting aerial water drops over the Dome Fire.

There were issues reported with the water bucket. According to initial reports from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the flight crew had completed an earlier 2.9-hour mission dropping water from an 800-gallon Nomad bucket attached to a 200-foot longline. Following maintenance adjustments to address an air pressure regulator issue on the bucket, the crew was dispatched to perform targeted drops near helispot H-5, drawing water from nearby Ostrander Lake.

Flight data and video evidence captured by ground crews show that the helicopter successfully completed two initial drops. However, moments after executing a third spot drop over a dense tree canopy around 1:56 pm, the aircraft abruptly went to the left and began a steep descent.

The water bucket struck the ground first, after which the cargo hook was released, separating the longline. Seconds later, the helicopter struck a tree canopy and crashed roughly 500 feet downslope from the helispot at an elevation of 8,150 feet.

Both pilots sustained fatal injuries.

Investigating officials have recovered the cockpit voice recorder, which has been sent for laboratory analysis. Salvage teams plan to recover the remaining wreckage for detailed technical examination. The final determination on the cause of the accident remains pending.

The two pilots who died were identified earlier as Greg King and Ryan Cutter.