New Book Focuses On The Rise Of The Murphys Wine Industry

Central Sierra Broadcasting News Director B.J. Hansen has released a new book, Grapes, the New Gold: Murphys Wine Legends—Photo by Tracey Petersen

Sonora, CA—Central Sierra Broadcasting News Director B.J. Hansen has released a new book, Grapes, the New Gold: Murphys Wine Legends, an in-depth look at how winemaking reshaped the town’s identity.

Following his 2015 book, California’s Rim Fire: Behind the Headlines, Hansen’s latest work features interviews with many pioneering owners and winemakers who helped build the industry from the ground up.

Much of modern era origins are traced back to the landmark Stevenot Winery (first vintage-1978), which served as a crucial launching pad for winemakers who went on to craft their own iconic brands and distinct styles. In addition to personal histories, the narrative highlights the unique aspects of the Sierra Foothills wine region.

“So many times Murphys and the greater Sierra Foothills are overlooked when it comes to California-focused wine books,” says Hansen. “I went looking for a book like this many years ago, and when I couldn’t find one, I started doing my own research and interviews.”

He adds, “Murphys has such a rich, unique heritage, and I feared that many of these foundational stories centered around the birth of the modern-era wine industry were at risk of fading away. My goal with this project was to capture and preserve some of that history in the words of the

people who lived it, and allow us all to relive some of that earlier era.”

Some of the stories highlighted the founding of Ironstone Vineyards, Chispa Cellars, Chatom Vineyards, and many others. It also highlights some winemaking history (around the 1970s) in neighboring Tuolumne and Amador counties.

Many years in the making, Hansen says Grapes, the New Gold is dedicated to three influential figures who shared their memories for the project prior to their passing: Barden Stevenot, Chuck Hovey, and Bob Bliss.

The book (162 pages) is now rolling out at some local retailers and online.

Upcoming book signings and special events are being planned.