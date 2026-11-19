San Andreas, CA – Flooding has forced the closure of a bridge in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

Public Works officials implemented the emergency closure of the San Domingo Bridge over the San Domingo Creek on Dogtown Road this afternoon, noting that through traffic is not permitted within the closure area. They offered turn-around locations at the intersection of Dogtown Road and Fourth Crossing Road on the north end of the closure and at Schmauder Mine Road on the south end. Additionally, motorists are advised to use alternate routes, including Fourth Crossing Road and Highway 49. On-site personnel will assist local residents needing to access or exit.

“The bridge and roadway will remain closed until conditions improve and it is safe to restore public access,” shared public works officials.

For questions regarding this closure or to report urgent road-related concerns during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM), contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401. After regular business hours, contact (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).