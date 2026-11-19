Update at 1:55 p.m.: PG&E crews are making progress turning the power back on for some of the more than 13,000 customers without power in Mariposa and Tuolumne County. The utility reports the largest outage impacting 7,163 customers in the Mariposa and Bootjack area has dropped to 274. Also, the lights are back on for 610 customers in the Yosemite National Park area of Mariposa County.

Update at 1:20 p.m.: There is a new power outage in Tuolumne County along Highway 108, impacting 686 customers stretching from Cold Springs to Strawberry in the Stanislaus National Forest. Their lights went out at 12:45 p.m. The estimated restoration time is to be determined. See details on other outages below.

Original post 12:37 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA—Major PG&E power outages are plaguing parts of the Mother Lode, with the utility reporting more than 13,000 customers without electricity in Mariposa County, including Yosemite National Park, and stretching into Tuolumne County.

The largest outage is in the Mariposa and Bootjack area of Mariposa County, affecting 7,163 customers. In the Catheys Valley area, 750 customers have no power. Additionally, 610 customers in the Yosemite National Park area are in the dark. All of these outages happened at 11:12 a.m. The CHP is also reporting traffic hazards on the roadways, including flooding along Highway 140 in the Briceburg area.

Some customers have been without power overnight, including an outage we reported yesterday involving 1,398 customers near Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure along Highway 132, impacting customers on both sides of the Mariposa and Tuolumne County line. That number has more than doubled to 4,231 customers today.

The estimated repair time is 2 p.m. for the Catheys Valley area outages. The rest are to be determined.