Calaveras K9 Assisted In Recent Meth And Fentanyl Bust

Valley Springs, CA — K9 “Chiro” with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office recently helped uncover 9.3 grams of methamphetamine, 8.7 grams of fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported that it happened during a late-night traffic stop earlier this week in Valley Springs for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, Chiro assisted deputies in detecting the suspected narcotics.

The sheriff’s office reports that the driver, who was not identified, was arrested, and the narcotics were seized.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that can cause a fatal overdose, according to officials. The sheriff’s office adds, “The seizure of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine is a reminder of the dangers these substances pose to our communities. We appreciate the proactive work of our deputies and K9 partners in identifying suspected illegal narcotics and helping keep our communities safe.”