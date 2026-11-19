Sonora, CA—Tuolumne County is seeking community input regarding park improvements at Heaven for Kids Playground and will hold a series of meetings to get feedback.

The county is applying for funding through the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program (SPP), Round 5, for the Heaven for Kids Playground Renovation & Park Improvements Project. A community input booth will be available at each meeting for discussion, worksheets, and voting on the improvements. Meetings will be held at the playground located at 480 Greenley Road in Sonora on the following dates and times to share ideas:

Friday, November 20, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Playground Design & Accessibility – Share ideas on playground equipment, shade, seating, accessibility, and design.

Sunday, November 22, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Park Recreation & Improvements – Discuss recreational activities, picnic areas, walking paths, landscaping, and other park improvements.

Tuesday, November 24, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional Community Ideas – Share additional ideas for playground renovations and park improvements before voting begins.

Vote on Improvements: