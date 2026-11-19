Fallen tree that struck an individual in Utica Park in Angels Camp—ACFD photo

Angels Camp, CA – A tree came crashing down in Utica Park in Angels Camp this afternoon, injuring one person.

First responders, including an Angels Camp Fire Department (ACFD) crew, were called to the park after a report that the stormy, windy weather had caused part of the tree to come down, striking an individual.

“The incident occurred after the upper portion of a healthy tree snapped off in the wind, highlighting the danger of the current weather conditions,” advised ACFD officials. “Our thoughts are with the individual, their loved ones, and everyone affected.”

The unidentified individual was taken to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment, but their condition was not disclosed.

For safety reasons, Utica Park is closed and will remain so until the wind storm has subsided, according to fire officials, adding, “With wind and rain expected to continue in our area, we encourage everyone to remain mindful of changing weather conditions. If you encounter an emergency, call 911.”

Other resources on the scene included Angels Camp Police, ambulances, and public works crews.