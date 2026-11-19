Groveland, CA — There is a new owner of the local lodging establishments Evergreen Lodge, Rush Creek Lodge & Spa, and the Firefall Ranch.

The three properties that were owned by First Light Resorts at Yosemite have been sold to Trailborn Hotels and Resorts. Trailborn’s corporate office is in New York City, and it has hotels and resorts in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Highlands, North Carolina, Mendocino, California, and Williams, Arizona.

The company has also recently partnered with Marriott on marketing for some of its outdoor and scenic properties.

All three of the local resorts are located outside of Groveland and designed to be a “destination within a destination.”

In making the announcement this morning, Trailborn stated, “Each property has built something special, with its own distinct character, deep connection to the Yosemite region, and a team dedicated to creating memorable guest experiences.”

Adding, “As we enter this next chapter alongside Castle Peak Holdings, we’re looking forward to building on that foundation, bringing our hospitality expertise, creative vision, and shared appreciation for America’s extraordinary natural places to these destinations.”

Castle Peak Holdings is an investment firm also involved in the acquisition.

Trailborn added that it will be working alongside the “talented teams” at First Light Resorts at Yosemite who have made the properties what they are today.

Financial details surrounding the sale were not disclosed.

Trailborn concluded, “We’re just getting started in Yosemite, and we can’t wait to share more of what’s ahead.”