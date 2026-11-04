Cedar Ridge Area Of Tuolumne County: Seeing Smoky Skies

Sonora, CA – Smoky skies are reported in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County due to fire crews conducting a pile burn in the Sugar Pine District of the Stanislaus National Forest near Mount Elizabeth.
The burning got underway today (11/3/26) and will last through the weekend with daytime burning operations. Forest and CAL FIRE TCU firefighters are working together on this burn. Forest officials noted that prescribed burning is an effective, cost-efficient method of reducing flammable forest fuels, improving firefighting capabilities, and reducing the impacts of large, uncontrolled, damaging wildland fires. Forest officials offered these tips for the public during the burn:
- During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight and in the early morning hours.
- To learn more about wildfire smoke, please visit the Stanislaus National Forest’s Smoke Ready Page
- All residents are encouraged to close doors and windows at night to avoid smoke impacts.
- If available, use a portable air cleaner. Air cleaners work best running with doors and windows closed. You can also create a DIY air cleaner.
- If you have a central air system, use it to filter air. Use high-efficiency filters if possible.
- When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down, turn on headlights, and turn on air recirculation.
- If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, pay attention to how you feel, and if symptoms of heart or lung disease worsen, consider contacting your health care professional.
- Visit When Smoke is in the Air for more smoke preparedness resources.