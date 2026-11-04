Cedar Ridge Area Of Tuolumne County: Seeing Smoky Skies

Sonora, CA – Smoky skies are reported in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County due to fire crews conducting a pile burn in the Sugar Pine District of the Stanislaus National Forest near Mount Elizabeth.

The burning got underway today (11/3/26) and will last through the weekend with daytime burning operations. Forest and CAL FIRE TCU firefighters are working together on this burn. Forest officials noted that prescribed burning is an effective, cost-efficient method of reducing flammable forest fuels, improving firefighting capabilities, and reducing the impacts of large, uncontrolled, damaging wildland fires. Forest officials offered these tips for the public during the burn: