Burn Permits Required Starting Friday

Tuolumne County, CA—CAL FIRE TCU reports that residential debris burning can commence this weekend as long as you have a permit.

Starting on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 8 a.m., a permit will be needed before burning yard waste in Tuolumne, Calaveras, Stanislaus, and San Joaquin counties. Burn day permits are free, obtainable online, and valid for one year. Burning is contingent on air quality, with safety measures including pile size limits and fire control protocols. The public must check the burn day status and follow safety guidelines to prevent fines and wildfires.

Rules for safe burning, as outlined by CAL FIRE:

Safe Burning Rules:

Obtain a Permit

Secure a valid CAL FIRE burn permit online. Complete the educational module and keep the permit (printed or digital) with you during burning.

Permits are required for all hazard reduction burning in the designated counties and must be renewed annually.

Pile Size and Preparation:

Limit burn piles to a maximum of 4 feet by 4 feet (diameter and height).

Clear the area around your burn pile down to bare mineral soil at least 10 feet from the outer edges.

Permissive Burn Days Only:

Only burn on days designated as permissive by your Air Pollution Control District. Always check burn day status before burning.

Weather Awareness:

Avoid burning on windy days, even if burning is otherwise permitted.

Use extreme caution—choose to postpone burning if wind conditions could spread fire.

Active Supervision and Preparedness:

Remain in attendance with your fire at all times.

Keep firefighting tools and water nearby in case your burn escapes containment.

Compliance and Enforcement:

Failure to follow these rules may result in citation and fines.

The public can find out whether it is a burn day by going to the mymotherlode.com homepage and checking the “Burn Day” box. CAL FIRE TCU officials added, “Adhering to these precautions helps ensure both personal and community safety during burning operations.”