Jackson Business Owner Arrested For Elder Abuse, Theft By False Pretenses

Jackson, CA — Authorities arrested the owner of a hearing aid business in Amador County on multiple felony charges.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office reports that 66-year-old Gregory Brotherton, the owner of Posey’s Hearing Aids, was taken into custody following a months-long investigation.

The sheriff’s office states, “The investigation began in May 2026 after the Amador County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Amador County Adult Protective Services regarding allegations involving an elderly victim. Detectives subsequently initiated an extensive investigation into Mr. Brotherton’s business practices and interactions with senior citizens in the community.”

Officials add that investigators learned that Brotherton approached this elderly individual and persuaded the victim to provide a substantial loan under the promise that the funds would be repaid. It was not, resulting in financial losses exceeding $100,000. Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Brotherton for felony violations related to theft by false pretenses and elder abuse. He was taken into custody and booked into the Amador County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office is also investigating other loans received by Brotherton and believes there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Individuals who believe they may have been victimized by Brotherton, or who have information related to this investigation, are encouraged to contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 223-6511.