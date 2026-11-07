Valley Springs, CA – Fire danger doesn’t end with the rain; that is the message from local fire officials warning the public of the fire dangers that still exist.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) detailed a blaze early Friday (11/6/2026) morning as an example. They determined that the fire started as a result of improper disposal of firewood ashes. Firefighters responded to a large utility trailer fire in the Burson area of Calaveras County after discarded ashes from a wood-burning stove were placed inside a bag and left in the trailer. According to CCF officials, “The ashes ignited combustible materials, resulting in a fire. Fortunately, our firefighters were able to respond and bring the incident under control.”

As the temperatures get colder in fall, more people begin using wood-burning stoves and fireplaces. CCF provided these safety reminders about the dangers of improperly disposing of fireplace and wood-stove ashes:

Always place ashes in a metal container with a tight-fitting metal lid.

Never place hot or warm ashes in plastic bags, cardboard boxes, or trash containers.

Allow ashes to cool completely. This can take several days. Store the container outside, away from your home, decks, vegetation, and other combustible materials.

Never assume ashes are completely extinguished just because they appear cold. Hidden embers can remain hot for an extended period.

And remember, a little rain doesn’t mean fire danger is over. While we have received some rainfall, vegetation and surrounding fuels can still remain dry, and the potential for an accidental fire remains. We ask everyone in our community to take a few extra precautions when disposing of fireplace and wood-stove ashes.

“A few minutes of prevention can prevent a devastating fire,” stated CCF officials.