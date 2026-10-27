Trump and Rubio plan to visit oil tanker carrying Venezuelan crude in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday plan to show off a newly arrived oil tanker filled with Venezuelan crude to be processed in Texas refineries, according to a congressional aide and two U.S. officials.

The visit to Port Arthur, Texas, comes on the same day that Trump is campaigning in the state for Republican candidates in the midterms.

The president has rallies scheduled in Corpus Christi and Lubbock. Trump is trying to shore up support for U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is locked in a tight race with Democratic candidate James Talarico.

It’s not clear whether Rubio, who also serves as Trump’s national security adviser, would take part in any campaign events. But it’s the first time that he’s hitting the road with Trump as the president barnstorms the country.

The two U.S. officials and the congressional aide spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Rubio’s plans before they were publicly announced.

It’s highly unusual for the nation’s top diplomat to participate in political travel. Rubio’s trip would be the latest example of how Trump’s second presidency has blurred the lines between governing and campaigning. Attorney General Todd Blanche has already been appearing at rallies alongside Republican candidates.

Rubio previously ran for president in 2016 and is considered a top prospect in 2028. He has not said whether he will run, and his political activities have been limited since becoming secretary of state.

By MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press