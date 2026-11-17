Congress has agreed to require airliners and other civilian aircraft to carry systems that help pilots locate nearby aircraft. But lawmakers still have to resolve the provisions that apply to the military.

Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell announced the agreement Tuesday at a demonstration on the lawn outside the Capitol building. A group representing families of the 67 people killed when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025, organized the event.

“When military aircraft fly in the same airspace, they must meet the same standards as everyone else,” said Cantwell, a Democrat representing Washington state.

Cruz, a Texas Republican, said he believes Congress can pass the bill before the end of the year.

On the night of the collision, the Army helicopter flew without the key ADS-B Out system that broadcasts an aircraft’s location because of security concerns, even though it was only on a training flight.

Any aircraft flying in crowded airspace is already required to carry systems that broadcast its location but isn’t required to carry complementary ADS-B In systems that show pilots where nearby aircraft are flying.

“Pilots can’t avoid what we can’t see,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, who leads the Air Line Pilots Association union. He said Congress must require these systems on both military and civilian aircraft because the Federal Aviation Administration hasn’t. “Everyone in shared airspace must be seen. Period.”

The Senate and House each passed competing aviation safety reform bills, and lawmakers have been working since the spring to craft a compromise bill addressing 50 recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Everyone aboard the American Airlines jet, flying from Wichita, Kansas, and the helicopter died when the two aircraft collided. It was the deadliest plane crash on U.S. soil since 2001, and the victims included 28 members of the figure skating community.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford assured the victims’ families that safety remains the agency’s top priority. The FAA has been in the spotlight since grounding all flights nationwide on Friday because of a technical problem.

The FAA has already taken some steps to prevent helicopters and planes from sharing the same airspace around Reagan airport. Air traffic controllers are now prohibited from relying solely on pilots to see and avoid other aircraft. But the victims’ families and NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy have been pressing for the locator systems.

By JOSH FUNK

AP Transportation Writer