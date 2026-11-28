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California Golden Bears (5-2) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Golden Gophers -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal and Minnesota square off in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Golden Gophers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Minnesota has a 5-0 record against teams above .500.

The Golden Bears are 5-2 in non-conference play. Cal has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

Minnesota averages 82.3 points, 10.9 more per game than the 71.4 Cal allows. Cal averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Asuma is shooting 55.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Nojus Indrusaitis is shooting 53.5% and averaging 18.7 points for the Golden Bears. Michael Cooper is averaging 16.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press