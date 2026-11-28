Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-4)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

LINE: Blue Hose -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Presbyterian after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 78-65 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-1 in home games. Presbyterian is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Sacramento State finished 0-16 on the road and 10-21 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press