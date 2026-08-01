Red Sox bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Boston Red Sox (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (69-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-6, 2.72 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -162, Red Sox +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 33-21 at home and 69-41 overall. The Dodgers rank third in the NL with 142 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Boston has a 33-22 record on the road and a 58-51 record overall. The Red Sox have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .305 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 27 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Shohei Ohtani is 12 for 41 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 18 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs while hitting .288 for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 14 for 43 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.81 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (head), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Curtis Mead: 10-Day IL (hand), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Roman Anthony: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (forearm), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press