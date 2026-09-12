Padres bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Giants

San Diego Padres (79-68, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-86, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (10-9, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Giants: Cesar Perdomo (0-0, 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -158, Giants +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres seek to extend a five-game win streak with a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 36-37 in home games and 62-86 overall. The Giants have hit 167 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

San Diego has a 33-39 record in road games and a 79-68 record overall. The Padres have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.89.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 73 extra base hits (36 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs). Christian Koss is 11 for 32 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado ranks third on the Padres with 48 extra base hits (22 doubles and 26 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13 for 41 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press