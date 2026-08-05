Orioles play the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (43-70, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-58, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-7, 4.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Orioles: Trevor Rogers (6-7, 4.27 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -135, Angels +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore has a 31-29 record in home games and a 55-58 record overall. The Orioles rank ninth in the AL with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Los Angeles has an 18-37 record on the road and a 43-70 record overall. The Angels have a 19-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with a .251 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 23 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBIs. Jackson Holliday is 12 for 32 with five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 16 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .245 for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 12 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .197 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Angels: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Bassitt: 60-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press