Braves meet the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-52, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (77-55, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -131, Braves +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 77-55 record overall and a 43-23 record in home games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .247, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 80-52 overall and 40-26 in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .426 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Braves have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Harris II leads the Braves with a .293 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 72 RBIs. Mauricio Dubon is 11 for 34 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 24 doubles, four triples, 30 home runs and 80 RBIs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 10 for 31 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Wrobleski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press