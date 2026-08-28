Angels aim to stop 4-game slide, play the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (74-60, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-82, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Andrew Painter (3-8, 6.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -141, Angels +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Los Angeles is 52-82 overall and 29-39 in home games. The Angels have gone 21-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia is 74-60 overall and 36-30 on the road. The Phillies have gone 55-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 20 doubles and 20 home runs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 17 for 44 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 28 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 54 RBIs while hitting .318 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 16 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .220 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Phillies: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Shaun Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sebastian Rivero: 60-Day IL (hand), Wade Meckler: 7-Day IL (head), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Samy Natera Jr.: 15-Day IL (back), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Phillies: Derek Hill: day-to-day (neck), Felix Reyes: 60-Day IL (wrist), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press