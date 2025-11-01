Skip to main content
Indiana takes on Golden State, aims to end 5-game slide

By AP News

Golden State Warriors (4-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -10.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup with Golden State after losing five games in a row.

Indiana went 50-32 overall a season ago while going 29-12 at home. The Pacers averaged 8.5 steals, 5.5 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State went 48-34 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Warriors gave up 110.5 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (shoulder), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (foot), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Warriors: Alex Toohey: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

